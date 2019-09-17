Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Paris, Ont.

Two men walked away unharmed after police say a plane made an emergency landing in a farmer’s field in Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police from Brant County say officers responded to a report of a plane down around 11:30 a.m. near West River Road South.

The two men, ages 25 and 33, were flying in a single-engine Cessna 150 when it encountered mechanical failure, police say.

“The pilot was able to successfully land the aircraft in a field,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Periscope post. “My hat goes off to that pilot. He did a wonderful job.”

Sanchuk says Transport Canada has been notified of the crash and police will remain on the scene until the aircraft is removed from the field.