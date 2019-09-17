Canada
September 17, 2019 2:09 pm

Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Paris, Ont.

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

The model of aircraft invovled in the emergency landing was a Cessna 150.

Gail Burton / AP Photo
A A

Two men walked away unharmed after police say a plane made an emergency landing in a farmer’s field in Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police from Brant County say officers responded to a report of a plane down around 11:30 a.m. near West River Road South.

READ MORE: Minor injuries reported after plane crashes into Conestogo Lake

The two men, ages 25 and 33, were flying in a single-engine Cessna 150 when it encountered mechanical failure, police say.

“The pilot was able to successfully land the aircraft in a field,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Periscope post. “My hat goes off to that pilot. He did a wonderful job.”

Sanchuk says Transport Canada has been notified of the crash and police will remain on the scene until the aircraft is removed from the field.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cessna 150
Ed Sanchuk
Emergency Landing
Emergency plane landing
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Paris
Plane Crash
plane emergency landing
Transport Canada
west river road south

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.