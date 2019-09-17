Test results show tainted candy at Cambridge Fall Fair contained THC: police

Test results have determined the candy that sent three people to hospital at the Cambridge Fall Fair contained THC, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The black-and-red candy was sold in clear cellophane wrappers at a stand in the country market area of the arena on Sept. 7, police say.

According to police, the vendor turned over all of the candy that was being sold at the fair.

Police say a batch was sent off for testing and was determined to contain THC.

Police told Global News the vendor had purchased the candy at an auction in Toronto and repackaged it for sale at the Cambridge Fall Fair.

Officers believe the vendor was unaware the candy contained THC.

The victims — a toddler, a young child and an adult — were treated and released a short time later, according to police.

With the help of Waterloo Public Health, police say they are working to determine the source of the THC-laced candy.