Trudeau vows to boost Canada Child Benefit, make parental leave tax-free

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to make maternity and parental benefits tax-free if his party is re-elected in October.

READ MORE: Trudeau pledges $535 million yearly for child care spaces outside school hours

Speaking at a campaign stop St. John’s, Nfld., Trudeau also pledged to increase the Canada Child Benefit by 15 per cent for kids under the age of one – which could increase the benefit by up to $1,000 – make parental leave tax-free and allow a 15-week leave for adoptive parents.

WATCH: Liberals pledge $535 million/year on childcare

“Every parent knows that raising kids is expensive – especially in that first year,” Trudeau said in a statement. “With everything else on their plates, the last thing new parents need to worry about is making ends meet.

More to come…

READ MORE: Scheer promises to bring back 2 children’s tax credits cut by Trudeau