September 17, 2019 9:07 am
Updated: September 17, 2019 9:40 am

Trudeau vows to boost Canada Child Benefit, make parental leave tax-free

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement at an electric vehicle dealership in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to make maternity and parental benefits tax-free if his party is re-elected in October.

Speaking at a campaign stop St. John’s, Nfld., Trudeau also pledged to increase the Canada Child Benefit by 15 per cent for kids under the age of one – which could increase the benefit by up to $1,000 – make parental leave tax-free and allow a 15-week leave for adoptive parents.

“Every parent knows that raising kids is expensive – especially in that first year,” Trudeau said in a statement. “With everything else on their plates, the last thing new parents need to worry about is making ends meet.

