Rick Zamperin: When the going gets tough, NFL players get going… elsewhere

What has happened to today’s NFL player?

I understand their playing careers are short in comparison to us ‘normal’ working folk, but some of the things that have happened over the last number of weeks – especially in the National Football League — have been quite eye-opening.

The Miami Dolphins are not only my favourite team in the National Football League but they are also the current laughingstock of the league.

The team is in full rebuild mode after trading away starting QB Ryan Tannehill, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso over the last couple of months.

Miami traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh on Monday and is also rumoured to be shopping around running back Kenyan Drake.

Fitzpatrick no longer wanted to be in Miami and play for a rebuilding franchise, and there are rumours that Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best at his position, wants out of Jacksonville for similar reasons.

The Jags are 0-2, they were bad last year, and Ramsey got into a heated argument with head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s loss in Houston.

Oh, did I mention that Ramsey is slated to earn US$7.4 million this season and $13.7 million in 2020, and that Fitzpatrick is slated to make $13.3 million over the next three seasons?

It is a case of these players wanting their cake and eating it too.

On one hand I think they should try and make as much money as possible during their playing days, but whining over which team they’re playing for just rubs me the wrong way.

What ever happened to ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going?’ In the NFL, when the going gets tough, they ask to be traded.