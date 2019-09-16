Drunk driver in double Langley hit-and-run may have been in other crashes: RCMP

Langley RCMP says the vehicle that struck two pedestrians on Friday may have travelled through several other municipalities and been involved in other crashes.

One of the victims, a 12-year-old boy, remains in critical condition.

According to police, a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder struck the first known victim, an 18-year-old boy, in the 5600 block of 210 A Street.

The vehicle allegedly fled westbound on 56 Avenue, and around 3:25 p.m. struck the 12-year-old who was walking home from school, police said.

The vehicle allegedly fled the scene again, southbound along 232nd Street, and was intercepted by police near 32nd Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle had significant front-end damage, and was being pushed by a 19-year-old man believed to be the passenger.

Police say both the driver, a 29-year-old Langely woman, and the man may have been at the wheel at different points, and both are believed to have been impaired by alcohol.

The woman initially refused a breathalyzer, but was sampled later in the evening and exceeded the legal limit, police said.

The man’s breath was also tested, but police said it was “a long time after the last collision.”

The woman was served with an administrative driving prohibition, and has been released from custody. Neither party has been charged or named.

“Investigators believe the Nissan Pathfinder travelled quite significantly around the Lower Mainland in advance of the Langley collisions,” said Cpl. Holly Largy in a media release.

“It is possible they drove through Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, Downtown Vancouver, North Vancouver and finally Surrey before returning to Langley and may have been involved in other collisions.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who is aware of other, related collisions is asked to contact Langely RCMP.

Investigators are also asking people to review any dashcam video they have to see if they crossed paths with the Pathfinder, to help police establish a timeline.