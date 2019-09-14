12-year old boy in critical condition after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Langley

A 12-year old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Langley Friday afternoon.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900-block of 232nd St. Langley RCMP say the 29-year old female driver fled the scene and was arrested minutes later. Her passenger was also arrested after allegedly attempting to hide the dark blue Nissan Rogue involved in the incidents.

Both individuals are in custody, but no charges have been laid as of yet.

“She has refused to provide samples of her breath, so information will be provided to the crown prosecutor and they’ll make a determination as to which charges will be laid,” said Langley RCMP Corporal Holly Largy.

Speaking to Global News Friday night, she said she hadn’t received recent updates on the boy’s condition — but that it was very serious.

“The last that I heard was that he remained very critical.”

The same driver allegedly hit another young person earlier in the day.

“The first one took place just outside Langley Secondary School where an 18-year old boy was struck with the mirror of a vehicle passing by,” said Largy.

The victim in that case sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

232nd St is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the evening as collision analysts investigate the scene, Largy said.

Anyone who witnessed either collision or may have information about driving pattern of the Rogue prior to the collision is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.