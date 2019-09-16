Justin Trudeau makes campaign stop at public school in Waterloo

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau announced a major campaign pledge for parents during a stop in Waterloo bright and early Monday.

Trudeau, speaking to the media at Sandowne Public School, promised $535 million per year to increase the number of before and after school childcare spaces and cut fees for parents.

“For many families with kids in elementary school, finding a spot in a before and after school care program is difficult and expensive,” he said.

The move would require provincial governments to be involved as well.

Trudeau spoke to the media after the announcement and was asked about the state of local infrastructure projects awaiting federal funding.

On July 30, the provincial government approved 17 local transit projects that had been put forward by the Region of Waterloo months earlier.

Five were approved for funding by the Liberal government in late August and one has been taken care of by the region, a spokesperson told Global News on Monday.

Trudeau avoided answering when asked about the fate of the outstanding 11 projects.

