Ford government commits to $60.7 million investment in Waterloo region transit

﻿The Ford government announced Tuesday that it’s committing to invest as much as $60.7 million in transit projects in the region.

“This government is committed to building infrastructure that makes life better for people across Ontario,” Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott said in a statement.

“Better public transit creates stronger communities, frees more time for family and friends and ensures Ontario is open for business.”

There are 16 projects linked to the announcement with the biggest being a new bus facility in Waterloo, which the province says will help meet the region’s needs as it grows.

The price tag for the province would be $39.6 million, with regional and federal governments needing to ante up matching funds as well.

“These nominated projects will help people in the Region of Waterloo spend less time commuting and more time doing the things they love with those they care about most,” Scott said.

Other projects on the list will also include 15 buses to increase the fleet and 15 other buses to replace older buses that are past their best-before date.

There will also be money invested into cycling lanes across the region.

The projects, which were initially proposed by the Region, will now need approval and funding from the federal level as part of its $30 billion Investing in Canada Plan.

The province says that if the feds approve, some of the projects will get underway this fall.

