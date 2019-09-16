Woman sustains head injuries after being struck crossing Edmonton street

Edmonton police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while walking east across 127 Street near 116 Avenue on Monday.

EPS said it happened at about 9:15 a.m.

It was reported to police that a woman in her 60s was hit while jaywalking.

Officers believe she was hit by a Pontiac Grand Prix that had just left a nearby playground zone and was heading north on 127 Street just north of 116 Avenue.

The woman was treated on scene and taken to hospital with “significant head injuries,” EPS said, adding the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the case.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.