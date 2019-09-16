Red brick crosswalks being removed from Edmonton’s 124 Street

Work is underway to remove the red brick crosswalks from nearly a dozen locations along Edmonton’s 124 Street.

Eight of the colourful crosswalks were installed at intersections along 124 Street in June 2018. The brighter design was meant to be easier to see, in hopes it would increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.

However, the city said the crosswalks did not significantly change driving behaviour, so the design will not be expanded into other communities.

Additionally, the thermoplastic material used for the crosswalks deteriorated earlier than expected and must be removed for public safety, the city said. The thermoplastic material has a rough texture and was meant to prevent slipping when the surface was wet. It was expected to last up to five years, according to the city.

Work to remove the crosswalks started at 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 124 Street and 110 Avenue. It’s expected to take crews about a week to remove all eight crosswalks, which are located between 110 and 102 avenues.

The initial budget for the project was $105,000 when the city announced it back in 2018.