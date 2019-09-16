Liberals to change badly translated French campaign song, ‘Une main haute’

Less than 24 hours after defending their French-language campaign song, the federal Liberals have decided to stop using it.

The song is scheduled to be re-recorded, a Liberal spokesperson told the Canadian Press on Monday.

The party had asked Canadian band The Strumbellas to use their song One Hand Up during the election campaign. The group also translated and sang the song in French.

On Sunday, many French-speaking Canadians took to social medial to say the song, titled Une main haute, was poorly translated or incomprehensible.

One Twitter user took it on himself to transcribe what he believed to be the song’s lyrics.

«Enlève une main haute

Pour tout main

Enlève une main haute

Osé toi On peut être avenir aujourd'hui

Si tu restes avec moi Enlève une main haute

On en arrive

Enlever une main haute

Pour non On peut être avenir aujourd'hui

Non rien ne m'arrête, whrââââ! [Son de dinosaure]» https://t.co/RSoJzyKi5L — Mathieu Charlebois (@OursMathieu) September 15, 2019

“Take off a high hand,

For every hand,

Take off a high hand,

Dare yourself.

We can be future today,

If you stay with me.

Take off a high hand,

We arrive,

Take off a high hand,

For no.

We can be future today,

No nothing stops me, whraaaa! [Dinosaur sound]”

Même si je monte le son, je ne comprends rien aux paroles. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Denis S 😉 (@Denissslamalice) September 15, 2019

Another user wrote, “even if I raise the sound, I don’t understand the lyrics at all.”

Some were simply insulted: “Imagine hiring people who don’t even speak French to sing a song that’s supposedly in French.”

Imagine engager des gens qui parlent même pas français pour chanter une chanson qui est (supposée) être en français — gui (@guihuot45) September 15, 2019

Nevertheless, Justin Trudeau’s team praised the English group’s effort to record a song in Canada’s other official language.