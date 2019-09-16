Decision Canada 2019

September 16, 2019 1:08 pm

Liberals to change badly translated French campaign song, ‘Une main haute’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Less than 24 hours after defending their French-language campaign song, the federal Liberals have decided to stop using it.

The song is scheduled to be re-recorded, a Liberal spokesperson told the Canadian Press on Monday.

The party had asked Canadian band The Strumbellas to use their song One Hand Up during the election campaign. The group also translated and sang the song in French.

On Sunday, many French-speaking Canadians took to social medial to say the song, titled Une main haute, was poorly translated or incomprehensible.

One Twitter user took it on himself to transcribe what he believed to be the song’s lyrics.

“Take off a high hand,
For every hand,
Take off a high hand,
Dare yourself.

We can be future today,
If you stay with me.

Take off a high hand,
We arrive,
Take off a high hand,
For no.

We can be future today,
No nothing stops me, whraaaa! [Dinosaur sound]”

Another user wrote, “even if I raise the sound, I don’t understand the lyrics at all.”

Some were simply insulted: “Imagine hiring people who don’t even speak French to sing a song that’s supposedly in French.”

Nevertheless, Justin Trudeau’s team praised the English group’s effort to record a song in Canada’s other official language.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

