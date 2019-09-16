UMSU supporting Winnipeg Transit union in labour dispute with city

The University of Manitoba Students Union is throwing their support behind the Winnipeg Transit union in their ongoing labour dispute with the city.

UMSU’s board of directors said they “recognize the immense value of an improved transit system for all students.”

Transit operators have been without a contract since January and rejected the city’s latest offer.

They’re now asking the city for a 7.75 per cent wage increase if the city agrees to improve working conditions.

Union representatives are focusing on several issues, which include better bus schedules, recovery time for drivers and mental health support.

About 7,000 University of Winnipeg students and 22,000 University of Manitoba students have a U-Pass.

UMSU says the city has pledged to honour its contract with UMSU to offer pro-rated rebates to all affected post-secondary pass and U-Pass users should a service stoppage last longer than five days.

The transit union said a few weeks ago they don’t have any immediate plans for a strike.

The University of Winnipeg Students’ Association said they’re also very concerned about a potential strike.

They said they’re urging students to come up with contingency plans like walking, biking and carpooling.