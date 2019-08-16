Winnipeg transit workers reject city’s offer, counter with ask for less money

Winnipeg’s transit workers have voted against the latest contract offer from the city, immediately countering with a potential deal the union says would see employees receive less money but improve working conditions.

Transit workers overwhelmingly voted against the contract offer by just over 92 per cent.

The most recent offer by the city included an eight percent wage increase over four years, but The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 (ATU) asked for 11 percent over four years.

Following the vote, the ATU says it is now asking the city for a 7.75 per cent wage increase, under the condition the city agrees to improve working conditions.

Union representatives are focusing on several issues, which include better bus schedules, recovery time for drivers and mental health support.

The union said it doesn’t plan on striking immediately. However, the city also has the option to shut down transit service with a lockout.

Transit provides roughly 170,000 rides every day.

The last transit strike in Winnipeg was in the fall of 1976, which lasted six weeks, according to the ATU.

