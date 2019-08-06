City, transit union at an impasse after mediation

The Amalgamated Transit Union and the City of Winnipeg remain locked in negotiations without any sign of progress after two days of meditation.

Statements released Tuesday morning from both parties say they’re stuck on different issues.

The city said it’s hung up on a general wage increase and the union’s demand for a $10 hourly increase to mechanics’ salary.

The union, on the other hand, said it wants to address working conditions – such as more reliable schedules and improved customer service – before discussing wages.

Despite the impasse the ATU said it will bring the latest offer to its members in the coming weeks.

According to a release, the city says it is expecting a strike in September at the most inopportune time in Winnipeg’s bus schedule.

“The parties are no closer to reaching a tentative agreement,” said Michael Jack, chief corporate services officer.

“We feel that a strike will be initiated by the ATU during the fall schedule, when it will be most disruptive to passengers and residents.”

The union will begin the first of several job actions with a rally at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday across from City Hall, and said the city is misrepresenting the issue to the public.

“We know that this status quo simply isn’t acceptable and it’s unfortunate that the city doesn’t see providing adequate public transit as a priority for a growing city,” said ATU 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary in a release Tuesday.

“When we provide a more reliable service to the public, we reduce the possibility of violence and tension on the bus, which makes for a safer workplace for our members.”

The previous collective agreement expired in January, and the two sides have been negotiating for seven months with no agreement.

