1 killed in Vanier hit and run, police seek assistance to identify suspect vehicle

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle in a hit and run on Sept. 7 that killed a 36-year-old woman.

According to police, a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Friday.

The victim, Ahshellla Huxtable, is being identified publicly at the request of her family.

Collision investigators say they are looking for a red 2013-2015 four-door Nissan Altima. The vehicle was entering the Vanier Parkway southbound.

No damage is expected to be showing on the vehicle as a result of the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver or the location of the vehicle to contact the Ottawa Police Service collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca.