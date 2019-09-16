Trudeau brings election campaign to London

Justin Trudeau is making a stop in London as the first full week of the election campaign begins.

The Liberal leader will be making several stops at schools in southwestern Ontario, including a visit to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School, on Monday afternoon.

Trudeau will be meeting with staff and students at the school on Oxford Street at 2 p.m. His day will also feature stops at schools in Waterloo and Windsor.

The visit comes months after Trudeau was in London to mark the start of Sunfest in early July.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in Toronto to unveil details of the party’s platform. She also has stops planned in Kitchener and Guelph on Monday.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer begins his day in Lake Country, B.C., and will spend the evening in Calgary.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh will spend another day in Quebec campaigning in the Montreal area.