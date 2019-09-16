Calgarians put on their heels to support domestic violence survivors

Calgarians displayed their support in the effort to combat domestic violence on Sunday.

Hundreds of people put their best foot forward for the 14th annual YW Walk A Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event, including members of the Calgary Police Service.

We had a lot of fun today at the @YWcalgary Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event! Even Chief Constable @neufeld_mark changed his boots for some colourful heels! The sore feet are worth it to help stop domestic abuse and violence in our city.#WAMYYC #yyc #breakthesilence pic.twitter.com/XPLu65BTPY — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 15, 2019

The lighthearted event has participants walk in high heels in an effort to bring attention to the serious issue of domestic violence.

The YW said domestic violence has been steadily rising in Calgary, with police responding to more than 3,000 domestic violence calls in 2017.

“We know that domestic violence lives in the shadows,” YW Calgary CEO Sue Tomney said. “It’s an issue that most people don’t know about, and so this is one way to shed light on violence and put a stop to it in Calgary.”

WE MADE IT! We’re crossing the @BrokerLinkCA finish line and each walker is recieving an award sponsored by @rlpbenchmark. Thank you to everyone who stepped up to support women and families experiencing domestic abuse in our city!#WAMYYC #rlpbenchmark #BeTheBenchmark pic.twitter.com/rmuBEVfZps — YWCA Calgary (@YWcalgary) September 15, 2019

Dwayne Dubois was the top individual fundraiser with $7,220, while Heels for the Hub was the top fundraising team, bringing in $14,150.

Thank you and congratulations to the top individual fundraiser, Dwayne Dubois and to the top fundraising team, Heels for the Hub (also known as the masterminds behind building the new YW Hub). Together we are helping to create a safer community!#WAMYYC pic.twitter.com/usmOPFNTY7 — YWCA Calgary (@YWcalgary) September 15, 2019

The event was held at the Southcentre Mall for the first time in hopes of getting more people involved.

“We know that this is a family issue. It affects not just women, it affects their children, it affects the entire family unit so we thought what better way than to be at Southcentre Mall, where there are families?” Tomeny said.

As of Monday morning, the event had raised $89,055 towards its goal of $250,000. The money goes towards providing women and families with access to programs and other resources.