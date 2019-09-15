Crime
Regina police looking for suspects involved in robbery and stabbing

A Regina man was stabbed early Sunday morning, according to police, and officers are looking for two suspects involved in the assault and an alleged robbery.

A Regina man was stabbed early Sunday morning, following an alleged attempted street robbery by two suspects in the 5000 block of 4th Ave.

Regina police say they received the report of the incident at about 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim suffering from injuries. Police say they were non-life-threatening.

He was transported to hospital by EMS.

A K9 unit tracked a blood trail back to a vehicle registered to the victim in the 900 block of Grey Street.

Police are looking for two suspects, a male and female.

The male is described as 5’9″, wearing a tan sweater, khaki pants and a black hat, and there is no description for the female.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Witnesses may also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777 (TIPS).

