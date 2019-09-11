Regina police charge 2 suspects involved in alleged kidnapping and armed robbery

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man and woman with forcible confinement and armed robbery following an incident on Tuesday.

Police say it happened at a home in the 1200 block of King Street at around 8 p.m.

Three men and a woman allegedly kept the victim inside the residence against his will while armed with a handgun, a long gun, a machete and hammer, according to police.

Police say the suspects robbed the man of his cellphone, wallet and keys to his car.

The victim was able to escape before calling police for assistance and reporting his vehicle stolen.

Police said officers located the car in Harbour Landing a short time later where two of the suspects were arrested.

Arlen Larocque, 26, and Jayleen McNab, 20, are both facing charges that include forcible confinement and armed robbery using a firearm.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

Police say are still looking for two more male suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.