One dead, four taken to hospital in Mississauga shooting
Peel Paramedics say one person has been killed and another four injured after a shooting in Mississauga.
The incident happened in the Morning Star and Goreway Drives area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
According to emergency crews, one male was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male is in life-threatening condition and a male under the age of 18 is in serious but non-life threatening condition.
A fourth victim, who paramedics describe as a “youth female”, is in serious but non-life threatening condition.
A fifth victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
– One victim pronounced deceased on scene, Homicide Bureau was notified
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 14, 2019
Photos taken at the scene show a heavy police presence.
This is a breaking news story, more information to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.