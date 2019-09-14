One dead, four taken to hospital in Mississauga shooting

Peel Paramedics say one person has been killed and another four injured after a shooting in Mississauga.

The incident happened in the Morning Star and Goreway Drives area shortly before 6:30 p.m.

According to emergency crews, one male was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male is in life-threatening condition and a male under the age of 18 is in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A fourth victim, who paramedics describe as a “youth female”, is in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A fifth victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

– One victim pronounced deceased on scene, Homicide Bureau was notified — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 14, 2019

Photos taken at the scene show a heavy police presence.

This is a breaking news story, more information to come.