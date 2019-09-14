Harvest Festival brings out world class musicians and rising stars to Fredericton

Thousands of music lovers flocked to downtown Fredericton for the sights and sounds of the harvest jazz and blues festival on Friday evening.

Performing for the first time in New Brunswick, American trio, The White Buffalo, took the stage and belted out old favorites and new hits.

“It’s all the one people resonate with, but we’ll try and take you through a little emotional roller coaster, some heartfelt ones, some scary ones,” said Jake Smith, member of the White Buffalo.

Smith describes his band’s sound as organic.

“Its our ethos as a band. As a songwriter and as a person I just keep things honest and just play with passion,” said Smith.

In addition to catching a show under the tent, there’s lots of opportunities for families to get interactive in Officers Square. Kids lined up for a chance to play the blues.

“I like to play with the instruments and I like getting my face painted,” said Arielle Vienneau.

“I wanted to expose them to a little bit of the cultural experience and it’s a tradition every year for them to enjoy,” said Melanie Vienneau, mother of Arielle.

A Food truck for every craving lined Queen Street, and jam sessions broke out in the crowds.

“I love the music first of all and we love the activities that go on here, all the events that they out out for the kids, the face painting and the excitement and of course they love the food,” said Heather Milley, one of the people who attended the performance.