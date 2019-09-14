Man critically injured after losing control of vehicle on DVP: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was critically injured after losing control of his vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway early Saturday, resulting in a two-vehicle collision.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of the DVP near Spanbridge Road.

Investigators said a 65-year-old man “lost control” of his vehicle and crashed into a construction zone, but did not provide additional details as to what may have led to the crash.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains.

Police said a second vehicle was involved in the collision, though no one else was injured.

All northbound lanes of the DVP were closed in the crash area for several hours, but have since reopened.