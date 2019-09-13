N.B. health professionals concerned about the health impact of vaping on youth

Vaping has become a regular activity for some Fredericton high school students, and doctors are worrying about their health.

The concern of health professionals and officials has especially heightened in the wake of the recent cases of acute pulmonary illnesses and several deaths reportedly linked to the use of vaping products in the United States.

As a result, Health Canada issued a cautionary update on Sept. 6 advising Canadians who use vaping products to monitor themselves for symptoms of pulmonary illness, such as cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

“(I have been vaping) for at least three years now. All day, everyday,” said Colton Noel, a high school student who hasn’t been experiencing the symptoms.

Like other students, Noel started vaping to help him quit cigarettes, despite the fact that the province restricts sales of vaping products to young people.

Even though the Government of Canada has not seen any evidence of similar pulmonary illnesses occurring in Canada to date, vaping is not without risk.

“This drug can actually have significant impacts on one’s brain development, it can impact one’s ability to concentrate and their behavior all of which are key issues with youth,” said Dr. Serge Melanson, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

“There are some things happening in the United States that are very concerning,” he added.

According to Health Canada, the source of the illnesses in the United States remains unclear at this time, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that chemical exposure is the likely cause.

Many patients have reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or nicotine-containing products. However, at this time no specific product, substance or device has been linked to all cases of vaping illness in the U.S.

In the meantime, the province’s chief medical officer issued a warning to doctors to look out for respiratory illness symptoms related to e-cigarette use.

“We know that it can affect youth in terms of cognitive and behavioral functions. We want parents to be aware that this is happening and we want parents to be vigilant about being able to have conversations with their teens,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, N.B. chief medical officer of health.