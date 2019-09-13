Canada
September 13, 2019 2:26 pm
Updated: September 13, 2019 2:27 pm

Alberta ending separate offices for climate change, environmental monitoring

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens to questions from reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Alberta’s United Conservative government is eliminating stand-alone offices for climate change policy and environmental monitoring.

Some say the move will damage the province’s ability to make science-based decisions and damage its international reputation.

The intention is outlined in a Sept. 10 email from Alberta Environment and Parks deputy minister Bev Yee.

It says the current climate change office as well as the division that monitors and reports on the environment will be integrated in a new structure.

New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips, who was environment minister under the previous government, says the move points to reduced emphasis on science.

She says staff cuts in those areas will be easier to hide once the offices are hidden inside another bureaucracy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Alberta climate change
Alberta climate change policy
Alberta Environment
Alberta Environment and Parks
Alberta Environmental Monitoring
Alberta Government
Alberta politics
Bev Yee
Climate Change
Climate change policy
Jason Kenney
Shannon Phillips
United Conservative Party

