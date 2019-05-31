Politics May 31 2019 6:13pm 01:27 ‘The carbon tax didn’t stop forest fires’: Jason Kenney Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to criticism that repealing the carbon tax means the province is doing less to fight climate change during an extreme wildfire season. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340803/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340803/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?