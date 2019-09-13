Senior RCMP intelligence director arrested, facing multiple charges

A director general of an intelligence unit within the RCMP has been arrested and charged, Global News has confirmed.

Cameron Ortis is facing multiple charges under both the Criminal Code and the Security of Information Act.

A statement from the RCMP confirmed those charges “stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee.”

Ortis is charged with:

Section 14(1) of the Security of Information Act

Section 22(1)(b) of the Security of Information Act

Section 22(1)(e) of the Security of Information Act

Section 122 of the Criminal Code

Section 342.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Those charges relate specifically with unauthorized leaking of sensitive operational information and breach of trust, as well as unauthorized use of a computer.

The other counts refer to “obtaining, retaining or gaining access” to information and possessing a device “useful for concealing the content of information or surreptitiously communicating, obtaining or retaining information.”

Two of the charges are based on a section of the Security of Information Act that relates to preparatory acts towards “communications to a foreign entity.”

He faces up to 33 years imprisonment if convicted.

Ortis is set to appear in an Ottawa courthouse at 2 PM on Friday but the case is expected to be adjourned at that time.

Sources tell Global News the investigation was extensive and that Ortis was arrested on Thursday in Ottawa.

He holds a Ph.D from the University of British Columbia focusing on cybersecurity in East Asia and is listed on his LinkedIn profile as speaking Mandarin and having worked as an advisor to the Government of Canada for 12 years.

The arrest is the latest in Canada stemming from what it is sometimes called the insider threat.

The second-in-command of the Canadian military, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, was accused of leaking information in 2015 but prosecutors stayed the charges in May, citing lack of evidence.

In 2011, a navy intelligence officer, Jeffrey Delisle, was caught selling secrets to the Russian embassy in Ottawa. He was sentenced to 20 years but has already been paroled.

The RCMP arrested Quin Quentin Huang in 2013 for allegedly trying to pass secrets about Canadian patrol ships to the Chinese government.

He worked at Lloyd’s Register Canada, which was subcontracted by Irving Shipbuilding to work on the design phase of Canada’s Arctic patrol vessels.

The case has not yet gone to trial.

