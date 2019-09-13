Kawartha Lakes man charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 35: OPP
A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing a stunt driving charge after a recent vehicle stop conducted by OPP.
According to police, the vehicle was travelling 149 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 35 near Gray Road on Thursday.
Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Shaun Tuer, 24, was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed.
His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, police said.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 in Lindsay.
