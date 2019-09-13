Crime
Kawartha Lakes man charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 35: OPP

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

OPP arrested the driver following a traffic stop on Thursday.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing a stunt driving charge after a recent vehicle stop conducted by OPP.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling 149 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 35 near Gray Road on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Shaun Tuer, 24, was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 in Lindsay.

