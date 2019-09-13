2 men arrested in connection with alleged theft at Cobourg business

Two men are facing theft charges following an incident at a business in Cobourg on Thursday afternoon.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to a north-end business at around 3:10 p.m. after a loss-prevention officer reportedly observed a man leaving the store with a number of items and not making an attempt to pay for them.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle that police say was waiting in the parking lot and was driven by another man.

En route to the scene, police say officers located the suspect vehicle and the store items.

John Haward, 35, of Ennismore, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Jason Cogar, 35, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg in October, police said.

