Man exposes himself to 9-year-old girl in southeast Calgary: police

Police in Calgary are seeking the public’s help after another incident in the city’s southeast where a man exposed himself to someone.

It happened near the area of 146 Avenue and Bow Bottom Trail Southeast at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a Thursday news release, the Calgary Police Service said a nine-year-old girl was walking near the intersection when a man approached her to ask directions.

“He then exposed himself and started masturbating,” CPS stated.

The girl ran to a woman who was talking on her phone, and the suspect took off.

Police said the victim didn’t tell the witness what happened, but investigators are still hoping to speak with her.

“Based on the suspect description and close proximity, investigators believe this suspect may be the same man involved in two recent indecent acts in the communities of Deer Ridge and Lynnwood,” police said.

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged indecent exposure incidents

In the first two incidents, which happened in late August, victims told police a man had exposed himself near the Deer Valley Shopping Centre and Sherwood School.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or 30s with a medium build, short wavy black hair and brown eyes.

The most recent victim said he had a short beard or several days of growth at the time of the incident, police said.

In one of the incidents, the victim said he was driving a dark green, two-door Volkswagen.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.