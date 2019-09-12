Vincent Massey Trojans grad rated among top ten for 2020 CFL Draft
Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett is the ninth-rated prospect in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s Fall rankings this year.
The 6’4″, 258 lb, Vincent Massey grad is in his senior year at the University of North Dakota after a stellar high school career with the Trojans.
The No. 1-ranked prospect is Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of St. Catherines, while Abbotsford, B.C. product and Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool is the No. 2 ranked prospect on that list.
The top two U-Sports Players are both from Laval. Offensive Lineman Ketel Asse and Linebacker Adam Auclair who are rated just ahead of Bennett in the seventh and eighth place.
There will be another update to this list in December, and then a third and final ranking in the spring following the National Combine- and just ahead of the 2020 CFL Draft next May.
FALL SCOUTING BUREAU RANKINGS
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|Oklahoma
|St. Catharines, ON
|2
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Abbotsford, BC
|3
|Nathan Rourke
|QB
|Ohio
|Oakville, ON
|4
|Sage Doxtater
|OL
|New Mexico State
|Welland, ON
|5
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|North Carolina
|Ottawa, ON
|6
|Dejon Brisset
|WR
|Virginia
|Mississauga, ON
|7
|Ketel Asse
|OL
|Laval
|Saint-Marc, Haiti
|8
|Adam Auclair
|LB
|Laval
|Quebec, QC
|9
|Mason Bennett
|DE
|North Dakota
|Winnipeg, MB
|10
|Daniel Joseph
|DE
|Penn State
|Brampton, ON
|11
|Carter O’Donnell
|OL
|Alberta
|Red Deer, AB
|12
|J.J. Molson
|K
|UCLA
|Montreal, QC
|13
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Buffalo
|Montreal, QC
|14
|Brendan O’Leary-Orange
|WR
|Nevada
|Toronto, ON
|15
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|DB
|Montreal
|Île-Bizard, QC
|16
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Western
|Strathroy, ON
|17
|Dev Lamour
|DB
|Buffalo
|Montreal, QC
|18
|Adam Sinagra
|QB
|Calgary
|Pointe-Claire, QC
|19
|Tyler Ternowski
|WR
|Waterloo
|Hamilton, ON
|20
|Jesse Lawson
|OL
|Carleton
|Vancouver, BC
