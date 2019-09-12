Sports
September 12, 2019 1:43 pm

Vincent Massey Trojans grad rated among top ten for 2020 CFL Draft

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Photo of UND Defensive End Mason Bennett/Russ Hons University of North Dakota Athletic Department

Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett is the ninth-rated prospect in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s Fall rankings this year.

The 6’4″, 258 lb, Vincent Massey grad is in his senior year at the University of North Dakota after a stellar high school career with the Trojans.

The No. 1-ranked prospect is Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of St. Catherines, while Abbotsford, B.C. product and Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool is the No. 2 ranked prospect on that list.

The top two U-Sports Players are both from Laval. Offensive Lineman Ketel Asse and Linebacker Adam Auclair who are rated just ahead of Bennett in the seventh and eighth place.

There will be another update to this list in December, and then a third and final ranking in the spring following the National Combine- and just ahead of the 2020 CFL Draft next May.

FALL SCOUTING BUREAU RANKINGS

RankNamePositionSchoolHometown
1Neville GallimoreDTOklahomaSt. Catharines, ON
2Chase ClaypoolWRNotre DameAbbotsford, BC
3Nathan RourkeQBOhioOakville, ON
4Sage DoxtaterOLNew Mexico StateWelland, ON
5Patrice ReneDBNorth CarolinaOttawa, ON
6Dejon BrissetWRVirginiaMississauga, ON
7Ketel AsseOLLavalSaint-Marc, Haiti
8Adam AuclairLBLavalQuebec, QC
9Mason BennettDENorth DakotaWinnipeg, MB
10Daniel JosephDEPenn StateBrampton, ON
11Carter O’DonnellOLAlbertaRed Deer, AB
12J.J. MolsonKUCLAMontreal, QC
13Tomas Jack-KurdylaOLBuffaloMontreal, QC
14Brendan O’Leary-OrangeWRNevadaToronto, ON
15Marc-Antoine DequoyDBMontrealÎle-Bizard, QC
16Dylan GiffenOLWesternStrathroy, ON
17Dev LamourDBBuffaloMontreal, QC
18Adam SinagraQBCalgaryPointe-Claire, QC
19Tyler TernowskiWRWaterlooHamilton, ON
20Jesse LawsonOLCarletonVancouver, BC

