Vincent Massey Trojans grad rated among top ten for 2020 CFL Draft

Winnipeg’s Mason Bennett is the ninth-rated prospect in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s Fall rankings this year.

The 6’4″, 258 lb, Vincent Massey grad is in his senior year at the University of North Dakota after a stellar high school career with the Trojans.

The No. 1-ranked prospect is Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of St. Catherines, while Abbotsford, B.C. product and Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool is the No. 2 ranked prospect on that list.

The top two U-Sports Players are both from Laval. Offensive Lineman Ketel Asse and Linebacker Adam Auclair who are rated just ahead of Bennett in the seventh and eighth place.

There will be another update to this list in December, and then a third and final ranking in the spring following the National Combine- and just ahead of the 2020 CFL Draft next May.

FALL SCOUTING BUREAU RANKINGS

Rank Name Position School Hometown 1 Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma St. Catharines, ON 2 Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame Abbotsford, BC 3 Nathan Rourke QB Ohio Oakville, ON 4 Sage Doxtater OL New Mexico State Welland, ON 5 Patrice Rene DB North Carolina Ottawa, ON 6 Dejon Brisset WR Virginia Mississauga, ON 7 Ketel Asse OL Laval Saint-Marc, Haiti 8 Adam Auclair LB Laval Quebec, QC 9 Mason Bennett DE North Dakota Winnipeg, MB 10 Daniel Joseph DE Penn State Brampton, ON 11 Carter O’Donnell OL Alberta Red Deer, AB 12 J.J. Molson K UCLA Montreal, QC 13 Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Buffalo Montreal, QC 14 Brendan O’Leary-Orange WR Nevada Toronto, ON 15 Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Montreal Île-Bizard, QC 16 Dylan Giffen OL Western Strathroy, ON 17 Dev Lamour DB Buffalo Montreal, QC 18 Adam Sinagra QB Calgary Pointe-Claire, QC 19 Tyler Ternowski WR Waterloo Hamilton, ON 20 Jesse Lawson OL Carleton Vancouver, BC

