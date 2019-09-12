London police investigate roll-over crash east of downtown core

London police say they’re investigating a roll-over crash near the Western Fair.

Officials tell 980 CFPL News the incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 when a single vehicle rolled on Florence Street near Rectory Street.

READ MORE: Cargo truck lands on roof of house, Scarborough man charged

The vehicle’s three occupants were seen fleeing from the scene. There’s no word on whether any of them were injured.

Officials say the investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen and officers continue to probe the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).