Former Winnipeg Jet Joe Morrow to attend camp with New York Rangers

Former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Joe Morrow is joining Jacob Trouba and Brendan Lemieux on Broadway.

The New York Rangers released their training camp roster on Wednesday and Morrow will attend their camp on a tryout contract.

The 26-year-old Morrow came over to the Jets from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade deadline deal in 2018. He appeared in 41 games last season where he had one goal to go along with six assists.

The Jets declined to make Morrow a qualifying offer in June which made him an unrestricted free agent. Morrow earned $1 million last season on a one-year contract with the Jets.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Morrow in the first round, 23rd overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, but he never played a game for Pittsburgh. Before joining the Canadiens Morrow played three seasons for the Boston Bruins.

