Paraglider gets caught hanging from lamp post after jumping from Stawamus Chief

A woman found herself dangling from a lamp post in Squamish after attempting to paraglide from the top of the Stawamus Chief Tuesday morning.

Video of the woman’s imperfect landing ended up on social media, showing emergency crews mobilizing at the lamp post in order to get the woman back down to safety.

Squamish Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Foote said the woman was dangling 20 feet in the air from the post on Highway 99 near the base of the Chief when crews responded just before 10 a.m.

Foote added the woman had aborted a landing in the parking lot due to winds pushing her toward the highway.

The paraglider was not injured in the incident and was safely brought down a ladder by fire crews.

According to Foote, this is the third incident involving paragliders that Squamish Fire Rescue has responded to this year — all of them from within the last two weeks.

On Aug. 29, a 40-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of Howe Sound.

The man died from his injuries in hospital two days later.

Two climbers have also died after falling from the Chief this year, with another one suffering injuries nearly a month ago.

