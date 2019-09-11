Riders’ Micah Johnson fined for Banjo Bowl hit on Blue Bombers QB Chris Streveler

A member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was disciplined on Wednesday for his actions in the Banjo Bowl.

Riders defensive lineman Micah Johnson was fined by the CFL for his high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler.

As per CFL policy, the amount of the fine was undisclosed.

The hit happened in the first quarter of the Bombers’ lopsided 35-10 victory. Johnson made contact with Streveler’s helmet while trying to take down the Bombers quarterback.

Johnson was called for a roughing the passer penalty on the play which led to a Blue Bombers’ touchdown later on that same drive.

The only other fine from week 13 was given to Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Monshadrik Hunter who was docked for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders receiver Colton Hunchak.

