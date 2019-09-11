Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in east-end Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a woman is dead after being hit multiple times with a machete in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.
Police said emergency crews were called a property on Fishery Road, near Morrish and Ellesmere roads and west of Meadowvale Road, at around 6:25 p.m.
A spokesperson told Global News officers received unconfirmed reports the victim was attacked with a machete.
READ MORE: Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto
Officers said the woman died at the scene.
Police initially said officers were searching for a male suspect. But in an update released a short time later, a spokesperson said a man was taken into custody.
More to come.
STABBING:
Morrish Rd + Ellesmere Rd
– Victim has succumbed to her injuries
– Pronounced deceased on scene
– Police have 1 man in custody
– Believed to be responsible for this attack
– No outstanding suspects or dangers to the public
– Homicide called in to investigate
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.