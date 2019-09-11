View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 6:59 pm
Updated: September 11, 2019 7:31 pm

Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in east-end Toronto, police say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to a property on Fishery Road in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Erica Vella / Global News
Toronto police say a woman is dead after being hit multiple times with a machete in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called a property on Fishery Road, near Morrish and Ellesmere roads and west of Meadowvale Road, at around 6:25 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News officers received unconfirmed reports the victim was attacked with a machete.

Officers said the woman died at the scene.

Police initially said officers were searching for a male suspect. But in an update released a short time later, a spokesperson said a man was taken into custody.

More to come.

