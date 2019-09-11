Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in east-end Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a woman is dead after being hit multiple times with a machete in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called a property on Fishery Road, near Morrish and Ellesmere roads and west of Meadowvale Road, at around 6:25 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News officers received unconfirmed reports the victim was attacked with a machete.

READ MORE: Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto

Officers said the woman died at the scene.

Police initially said officers were searching for a male suspect. But in an update released a short time later, a spokesperson said a man was taken into custody.

More to come.

STABBING:

Morrish Rd + Ellesmere Rd

– Victim has succumbed to her injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Police have 1 man in custody

– Believed to be responsible for this attack

– No outstanding suspects or dangers to the public

– Homicide called in to investigate

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2019