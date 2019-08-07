Crime
August 7, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated: August 7, 2019 4:31 pm

Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Don Mitchell / AM640 / Global News Toronto
A A

A man has died after he was stabbed in central Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road just after 3 p.m.

Paramedics located a man suffering from stab wounds and transported him to a trauma centre. Police said the man died in hospital.

Police said one person is in custody who they believe is responsible for the stabbing.

Homicide investigators have been called in.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Man stabbed
Rushton Road
St. Clair Avenue
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.