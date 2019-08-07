Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto

A man has died after he was stabbed in central Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road just after 3 p.m.
Paramedics located a man suffering from stab wounds and transported him to a trauma centre. Police said the man died in hospital.
Police said one person is in custody who they believe is responsible for the stabbing.
Homicide investigators have been called in.
