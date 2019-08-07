Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto

A man has died after he was stabbed in central Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road just after 3 p.m.

Paramedics located a man suffering from stab wounds and transported him to a trauma centre. Police said the man died in hospital.

Police said one person is in custody who they believe is responsible for the stabbing.

Homicide investigators have been called in.

STABBING:

St. Clair Ave & Rushton Rd

– Victim has succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased at hospital

– Homicide investigators have been notified

– Ongoing investigation

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 7, 2019