Saskatchewan seeks intervener status in Alberta’s Bill C-69 case

The government of Saskatchewan will be seeking intervener status in Alberta’s case questioning the constitutionality of Bill C-69. The announcement came Wednesday — one day after Alberta announced their reference case — on behalf of Saskatchewan’s Attorney General Don Morgan.

“It’s important and absolutely imperative for us, that we stick up for where the rights of the province are and the ability to regulate business and regulate industry in our province,” Morgan said.

“We have a strong oil and energy sector in our province and we have to do everything in our power to make sure that sector remains vibrant, strong and continues to grow.”

Bill C-69, commonly referred to as the “no more pipelines bill” by critics including premiers Jason Kenney and Scott Moe, changes the scope of factors considered in the approval process of industrial projects. This includes looking at impacts on public health, the environment and economy.

The Senate passed the bill on June 20, and it came into law at the end of August.

“The government of Alberta asserts that Bill C-69 is a flagrant violation of the exclusive constitutional jurisdiction of provinces and territories to control the development of their natural resources,” Kenney said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Bill C-69 will make it much harder, and maybe impossible, for any future pipelines and similar critical infrastructure projects to be approved in Canada. All of Canada relies on the 533,000 well-paying jobs our energy sectors provide.”

This continues a recent trend of the Saskatchewan and Alberta governments intervening on behalf of each other in cases questioning the constitutionality of federal legislation.

Shortly after the UCP formed government in Alberta in April, Kenney intervened in Saskatchewan’s unsuccessful case in that province’s Court of Appeal against the federal price on carbon.

Saskatchewan will once again have Alberta in its corner when the carbon tax reference case is heard by the Supreme Court of Canada, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.

Alberta, likewise, will have Saskatchewan acting as an intervener when the Wild Rose province’s Court of Appeal hears oral arguments Dec. 16-18, 2019.

With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz and The Canadian Press.