September 11, 2019 3:15 pm
Updated: September 11, 2019 3:35 pm

The Force is with him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

By Staff The Canadian Press

Brandie Thomas and her son eight-year-old Mason Thomas and Dr. Charles Larson look over a 3D model of his heart in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The Force is with this young transplant patient. Mason Thomas received a new heart at Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital when he was six.

In order to help the now eight-year-old understand why he needed a new heart, experts printed a 3D model of the organ.

Mason Thomas and his mom look over a 3D model of Mason’s heart in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

And to capture the interest of the Star Wars fan, they put the red muscle and its pumps inside a tiny TIE Fighter.

The fictional space-flying vehicle is used by the Galactic Empire to fight the rebel force in the popular movie franchise.

Mason and his family were given the model by his transplant team before they took a tour of the lab where it was made.

A model of Eight-year-old Mason Thomas’s heart, left, set next to a healthy heart is a 3-D model in an effort to better explain to Mason why he needed a heart transplant when he was six-years-old, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Eight-year-old Mason Thomas and his mom Brandie look over a 3-D model of Mason’s heart, left, and a healthy heart, right, in an effort to better explain to Mason why he needed a heart transplant when he was six-years-old, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Brandie Thomas and her son eight-year-old Mason Thomas and Dr. Charles Larson, Pediatric Cardiac Intensivist, look over 3-D models of his heart and a healthy heart that has been built in an effort to better explain to Mason why he needed a heart transplant when he was six-years-old, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Brandie Thomas and her son eight-year-old Mason Thomas and Dr. Charles Larson, Pediatric Cardiac Intensivist, look over a 3-D model of his heart built into a Tie Fighter from Star Wars in an effort to better explain to Mason why he needed a heart transplant when he was six-years-old, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Mason Thomas, 8, received a 3-D model of his heart in an effort to better explain to him why he needed a heart transplant when he was six-years-old. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News
Dave Carels, Global News
Dave Carels, Global News
Dave Carels, Global News

