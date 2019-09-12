TIFF 2019: What’s in celebrities’ swag bags?

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) brought in many famous names including Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman and more.

With famous names comes the celebrity gifting lounges where the Hollywood talent received gifts from fashion and beauty to food and beverages.

Take a look at some of the gifting lounges the celebrities attended during this year’s first week of TIFF below.

Moët & Chandon

Celebrities that stopped by TheWrap studio signed a 6L Moët & Chandon charity bottle which will be auctioned by TIFF with proceeds benefiting their Share Her Journey initiative supporting women behind and in front of the camera.

Each celebrity was gifted a bottle of Moët & Chandon when they were in the space.

Take a look at some of the celebrities that stopped by to sign the charity bottle below.

Charlie Hunnam in Toronto for the premiere of Kelly Gang.

Idina Menzel in Toronto for the premiere of Uncut Gems.

Christopher Plummer in Toronto for the premiere of Knives Out.

Jamie Dornan in Toronto for premiere of Synchronic (PORTRAITS).

Ray Romano in Toronto for the premiere of Bad Education.

Betty Gabriel in Toronto for the premiere of Human Capital.

Bask-It-Style

Celebrities were hand delivered VIP gift bags with a survival-kit of goodies to enjoy while navigating their time during TIFF. The bag included beauty and health, style, tech and food items.

Celebrities that have been gifted the VIP gift bag through the Thompson Toronto Hotel in the past included: Matt Damon, John Legend, Sir Elton John, Rachel McAdams, Iggy Pop, Bryan Canston, Blake Lively, Colin Farrell and many more.

Take a look at some of the items in this year’s VIP gift bag below.

Michael Hill’s 10k gold delicate ring featuring six diamonds

(retail value $449)

Fashion, New Edition: The Definitive Visual Guide by DK Publishing

(retail value $65)

Tru Niagen supplement

(retail value $40-$67)

Tru Niagen is a supplement that supports cellular health.

“Celebrities to athletes are picking up on the importance of cellular health to overall health, and Tru Niagen is an efficient way to maintain NAD levels,” says ChromaDex Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Matthew Roberts.

Indigena Skincare’s Botanical “ Glowing Travel Kit”

(retail value $215)

Includes: Labrador Tea Day and Night Cream, Rose Petal Eye Cream, Sea Veggie Face Lotion and Blueberry Bliss Lip Scrub.

$200 Turo credit

Turo is an exclusive peer-to-peer car-sharing platform.

Hanalei’s Kukui Oil Lip Treatment

(retail value $27)

D.O. Rueda Wine from one of eight wineries

(retail value $15-$30).

The Bask-It-Style gift bag also included:

Essentials Lounge

EPGR hosted their annual Essentials Lounge, offering TIFF goers the TIFF survival essentials.

Take a look at some of the items included in their survival bag below.

Carolina Herrera New York’s Good Girl Dot Drama Eau de Parfum

(retail value: $154)

This perfume is a new Collector Edition inspired by the emblematic Polka Dot pattern. This is the first Good Girl collector’s edition, exclusively designed by Carolina Herrera de Baez, creative director of perfumes, with supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Each guest of the Essentials Lounge was able to take home a personalized bottle by Calligrapher Mandy Calligraphy.

This Works’ Morning Expert line

(retail price ranges from $60-$76)

The Morning Expert line features anti-skin-fatigue natural active ingredients and “brain sharpening” essential oils.

Includes: morning expert hyaluronic serum, morning expert multi acid pads, morning expert vitamin C power mask, and morning expert open eyes.

hayu trial subscription

(retail price: $5.99 PER MONTH)

Hayu, the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand service — was at the Essentials Lounge with a luxe screening area featuring highlights of their fall programming lineup. Complete with wireless headphones to assist in blocking out adult responsibilities, guests of the lounge were invited to kick their feet up and enjoy a relaxing reflexology treatment while taking in the entertainment.

Aveda’s Brow Definer

(retail price: $36)

Aveda offered Essentials Lounge invitees makeup touch-ups as well as brow shaping services to celebrate the launch of their Brow Definer.

This multitasking brow pencil comes in four colour-complementing shades and is enriched with a balanced blend of botanically-derived emollients, conditioning agents, waxes and minerals. Brow Definer delivers a smooth application and long-wearing colour that’s smudge-proof and resistant to water, sweat and humidity.

Goldwell’s complete collection of the new Kerasilk Revitalize routine

(retail price: ranges from $34-$51)

Goldwell had artists on hand to provide guests with personal consultations and styling. Each guest received a complete collection of the new Kerasilk Revitalize routine, designed to protect and counteract key signs of scalp aging, effectively shield the scalp from oxidative stress and reveal healthy hair.

This gift bag also included:

$25 Moxie’s Grill + Bar gift card

2 Roar Organic beverages

Alumier Clear Shield Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 42

Thursday Plantation tea tree face wipes

Aurora baseball cap, toque and notebook

NKPR IT House

Toronto, New York and Los Angeles-based agency NKPR, led by president Natasha Koifman, held their IT House x Producers Ball in collaboration with Drew and Jonathan Scott, hNKPRosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers.

“Canada is having a moment right now! From winning the NBA finals to twenty-six Canadian feature films being announced as part of this year’s film festival lineup and homegrown names like Robbie Robertson and Ellen Page taking centre stage — the talent in this country is being recognized and celebrated now more than ever before,” says Natasha Koifman, president, NKPR.

“This is easily one of the most exciting times of the year in Toronto and we’re thrilled to once again partner with NKPR to bring the Producers Ball to the most talented members of the film, TV, and content community on the planet,” says Jonathan Scott.

The IT House brought together local and global partners to celebrate the incredible films, talent and brands that are making waves in the industry, with the help of brand partners Swarovski, Hounds Vodka, OGX Beauty, Sleep Envie, ShopNK and more.

Celebrities received:

Swarovski’s Tarot Magic necklace

OGX hair products

Bobbi Brown’s mascara and liquid eyeliner

Pure Protein’s protein bars

Take a look at some of the celebrities that attended the NKPR IT house below.

Hudson’s Bay

Hudson’s Bay delivered their gift bags directly to talents’ hotel rooms. Celebrities who Hudson’s Bay has gifted in the past include Helen Mirren, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Joshua Jackson and more.

The 2019 Hudson’s Bay Celeb giftpack included:

This year, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel wore some of GUESS’ most popular pieces during her red carpet hosting duties throughout the festival.

GUESS Zofia Stud-Embellished Romper

Casper included its Nap Pillow in the Official 2019 IMDb at TIFF VIP Gift Lounge.

Chotto Matte

Ahead of TIFF, Chotto Matte premiered their ‘Ladies Night’ and gave all the ladies in attendance a gift bag filled with products from ONYX, GUESS, Usual wines and much more.

This bag included:

