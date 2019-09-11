B.C. firefighters locate missing Canadian on Dorian-devastated Bahamanian island

A team of search-and-rescue volunteers from the Burnaby Fire Department have helped find one of three missing Canadians in the Bahamas.

Burnaby Firefighters Association president Jeff Clark said Capt. Ian Hethrington and retired Capt. Mark Pullen located missing Canadian Dale Hill safely at his home in the Marsh Harbour area of Greater Abaco Island on Wednesday.

The island is one of the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas.

“We split into two groups,” said Clark.

“So, we took two dogs with Capt. Hetherington and Captain Pullen, and then we took a team of our remaining seven firefighters and two dogs to go and search in the Mudd, which is the hardest hit area. They say it could be as many as 6,000 people lost in that area.”

Clark said the storm had knocked out all power and phone lines to Hill’s area, which also had no cellphone connection when they found him.

“So he was pretty happy to see us,” said Clark.

Search crews are still looking for two other Canadians, Yves Bechard and Carrie Lowe, who were last known to be in the Treasure Cay area.

Clark said 10 members of the department’s 25-person volunteer SAR squad are on the island.

He said the volunteer team practices on its own time and covers its own way.

He said on this mission, the team was being supported by Cathay Pacific and Jet Blue Airways, Pacific Blue Cross, Telus and Rogers.

The official death toll for Hurricane Dorian sits at 50. However, that number is expected to rise, as more than 2,500 people are listed as missing.