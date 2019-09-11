2 Saskatchewan Party MLAs resign to run in federal election

Two Saskatchewan Party MLAs running in the upcoming federal election for the Conservatives have resigned.

Warren Steinley and Corey Tochor officially submitted their resignations on Wednesday to the Speaker of the legislative assembly.

Steinley is a candidate in Regina-Lewvan, while Tocher is running in Saskatoon-University.

Both were elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in 2011.

Tocher served in a number of capacities, including Speaker of the legislative assembly and deputy house leader.

Steinley was on the standing committees on human services and intergovernmental affairs and justice, and also served as deputy caucus chairs.

“Warren and Corey have worked hard to represent their constituents since they were first elected in 2011,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Warren, Corey, and their families for their hard work and dedicated service to their constituents. I wish both of them the best in their future endeavours.”

Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21 in the country’s 43rd general election.

