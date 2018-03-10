Conservative Party members chose Tochor to represent them in Saskatoon University

Conservative Party members chose Corey Tochor on Saturday to represent them in the federal Saskatoon University riding.

Tochor beat out veteran MP Brad Trost, who was first elected in 2004. Trost came in fourth place during the last Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.

READ MORE: Corey Tochor challenging Brad Trost for Saskatoon University nomination

“It’s really satisfying. It’s equal to how hard we worked for the last two months and I’m excited to get onto the job of winning the seat … in 2019,” Tochor said.

“I thank Brad Trost for the years of service. Now is a new page and I’m excited to get to work.”

Trost will still finish out his term.

READ MORE: Ryan Meili wins Saskatchewan NDP leadership vote

Businessman Brad Redekopp was also challenging Trost for the nomination.

Tochor was first elected in 2011 as the MLA for Saskatoon Eastview as member of the Saskatchewan Party. He was also Speaker of the provincial legislature.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place in October 2019.