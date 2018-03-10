Politics
March 10, 2018 8:05 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 8:16 pm

Conservative Party members chose Tochor to represent them in Saskatoon University

By and Global News

Members of the Conservative Party have chosen Corey Tochor to represent them in the Saskatoon University riding.

Angie Mellen / Global News
Conservative Party members chose Corey Tochor on Saturday to represent them in the federal Saskatoon University riding.

Tochor beat out veteran MP Brad Trost, who was first elected in 2004. Trost came in fourth place during the last Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.

“It’s really satisfying. It’s equal to how hard we worked for the last two months and I’m excited to get onto the job of winning the seat … in 2019,” Tochor said.

“I thank Brad Trost for the years of service. Now is a new page and I’m excited to get to work.”

Trost will still finish out his term.

Businessman Brad Redekopp was also challenging Trost for the nomination.

Tochor was first elected in 2011 as the MLA for Saskatoon Eastview as member of the Saskatchewan Party. He was also Speaker of the provincial legislature.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place in October 2019.

