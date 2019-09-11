St-Henri fire leaves woman, 61, in critical condition
A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.
The fire started around 9:50 p.m. in a building on Beaudoin Street in St-Henri, according to police.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the woman was in cardiac arrest when she was found by firefighters.
The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to police.
An investigation is underway.
— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley and the Canadian Press
