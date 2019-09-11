St-Henri fire leaves woman, 61, in critical condition

A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

The fire started around 9:50 p.m. in a building on Beaudoin Street in St-Henri, according to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the woman was in cardiac arrest when she was found by firefighters.

READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating car fires in Saint-Laurent

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley and the Canadian Press