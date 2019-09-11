Peterborough Lakers one win away from Mann Cup after 8-6 victory in Game 4

Jake Withers had a pair of goals as the Peterborough Century 21 Lakers held on for an 8-6 road win over the Victoria Shamrocks in Colwood, B.C., on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Mann Cup.

Peterborough holds a 3-1 series lead in Canada’s senior men’s lacrosse championship.

Kyle Buchanan had a goal and set up three more for the Lakers, who built an 8-3 lead by the second intermission. Shawn Evans scored and added two assists, while Turner Evans, Corey Small, Mark Matthews and Chad Tutton added singles.

Mike Poulin made 33 saves in net for the win.

Chris Wardle struck twice for Victoria, which scored three times in the third period. Chris Boushy, Tyson Gibson, Casey Jackson and Larson Sundown also found the back of the net.

Shamrocks goalie Peter Dubenski stopped 24 of 32 shots over 35:12. Cody Hagedorn turned aside all 17 shots he faced in relief.

Game 5 will take place on Wednesday. If the Lakers win, they will capture their third-straight Mann Cup.

If necessary, Game 6 will happen on Friday and Game 7 on Saturday.

NOTES: Shawn Evans passed John Grant Jr. for second place on the all-time Mann Cup scoring list with 176 points. John Tavares holds first place with 203 points.