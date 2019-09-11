New Brunswick minister, Saint Croix MLA Greg Thompson dead at 72

Greg Thompson, MLA for Saint Croix and New Brunswick’s minister of intergovernmental affairs, has died at the age of 72.

Thompson was a longtime PC representative for New Brunswick, serving at both the federal and provincial levels.

He was first elected to Canada’s House of Commons in the 1988 federal election, representing the riding of Carleton-Charlotte.

Thompson was defeated in the 1993 federal election but went on to represent the riding of New Brunswick Southwest — now called St. Croix-Belleisle — in 1997, 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2008.

In 2006, then-prime minister Stephen Harper appointed Thompson as the federal minister of veterans affairs.

The former MP was elected MLA of Saint Croix in the 2018 provincial election by capturing 39.2 per cent of the votes, defeating former MLA John Ames.

He was appointed New Brunswick’s minister of intergovernmental affairs shortly afterwards.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was deeply saddened to learn of Thompson’s death.

“But in the midst of our grief, we reflect on a life well lived. Greg’s life was anchored in service to others, and by his abiding affection for the love of his life, Linda, and their wonderful sons Gregory Jr. and Christian,” Higgs wrote.

“His trademark passion for serving others was evident and we were blessed by his presence. We will miss his thoughtful and reasoned presence in our cabinet and caucus.”