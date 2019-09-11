Boston takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Toronto

Boston Red Sox (76-69, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-89, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Bobby Poyner (0-0, 10.50 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-9, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -151; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Blue Jays are 22-37 against teams from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .235 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .273.

The Red Sox are 32-35 in division play. Boston has slugged .475, good for fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 35 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-3. Justin Shafer recorded his second victory and Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Josh Taylor took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 54 extra base hits and is batting .230. Cavan Biggio is 5-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and is slugging .565. Mookie Betts has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .191 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

___

