Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s

One person is dead after an apparent shooting in Aldergrove Tuesday night.
Police converged outside a McDonald’s restaurant at 56th Avenue and 264th Street at around 8 p.m.
Arriving officers were greeted at the front door by the body of a man shot dead, the restaurant windows shattered.
Langley RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Later the same evening, a torched S-U-V was found in southwest Abbotsford.
No word if the two incidents are connected.
