September 11, 2019 3:42 am
Updated: September 11, 2019 4:14 am

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s

By Network news anchor  CKNW
One person is dead after an apparent shooting in Aldergrove Tuesday night.

Police converged outside a McDonald’s restaurant at 56th Avenue and 264th Street at around 8 p.m.

Arriving officers were greeted at the front door by the body of a man shot dead, the restaurant windows shattered.

Langley RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Later the same evening, a torched S-U-V was found in southwest Abbotsford.

No word if the two incidents are connected.

