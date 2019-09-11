Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s

One person is dead after an apparent shooting in Aldergrove Tuesday night.

Police converged outside a McDonald’s restaurant at 56th Avenue and 264th Street at around 8 p.m.

Arriving officers were greeted at the front door by the body of a man shot dead, the restaurant windows shattered.

Langley RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Later the same evening, a torched S-U-V was found in southwest Abbotsford.

No word if the two incidents are connected.