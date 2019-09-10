Apparent stabbing on Gottingen Street caught on camera
An incident on Gottingen Street overnight that was caught on camera appears to show a man being stabbed.
Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, three men were in front of the Global Halifax studio when a brief altercation occurred.
The video appears to show one of the men jab the other with a knife before walking out of range of the camera.
Stains of what appears to be blood can be scene where the incident occurred.
It’s not known whether the victim’s injuries are serious.
Halifax Regional Police say they are now investigating the incident.
