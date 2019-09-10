Bianca Andreescu’s coach wants tennis all-star to stay focused

One of the key people behind the scenes helping propel Bianca Andreescu’s career is her head coach Sylvain Bruneau. The Quebecer took on the job full time last year after leading Canada’s Federation Cup team for several years.

He immediately saw the talent Andreescu possessed well before she became a known threat on the tour. He helped her gain confidence.

“I think at some point she was not totally aware of all of her strengths and the gift that she has,” Bruneau said at a press conference in Montreal on Tuesday.

He was in Andreescu’s box at the U.S. Open as the 19 year-old Ontario native defeated one of the greatest players of all time — Serena Williams — in a thrilling final on Sept. 7.

“She’s won her first Grand Slam and I think she’s already said loud and clear she wants to win more,” Bruneau said.

The victory at the U.S. Open is the first time a Canadian has ever won a Grand Slam event, which is the most prized tournament on the tour.

What made it even more special was Andreescu’s ability to hold off a late comeback attempt from Williams, according to Bruneau.

“If she stepped on that court being a little bit intimidated by Serena and not totally believe she could do it then she was not going to do it,” Bruneau said.

Her head coach says this is the time to celebrate but then it’s back to work.

Andreescu is already proving herself to be a competitor well beyond her years. The tennis superstar is described as a player having nerves of steel, focus and she’s fearless.

“It’s going to be very important that she keeps doing what she’s been doing and the focus remains the same,” Bruneau said.

Last year at this time, Andreescu was ranked 210 in the world on Sept. 10, 2018. She is now No. 5.

Her success started after she won a big tournament in Indian Wells, CA in March. She followed that up with a tournament victory at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in August.

What is perhaps most impressive is her record against top 10 players. Andreescu is 8-0 in her short career.

“I mean she’s done what she’s done by being focused, hard work, committed to what she does,” Bruean said

Her head coach says, for now, Andreescu is committed to only one other tournament this year in Beijing. If she qualifies, the year-ending tournament is in Shenzhen, China where only the top eight players are invited to compete.