Quebec police share images connected to 2016 shooting of reputed Mafia member
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are seeking information from the public in connection with the 2016 fatal shooting of an alleged high-ranking member of the Montreal Mafia.
Quebec provincial police have set up a command post north of Montreal as they search for tips related to the death of Rocco Sollecito.
Sollecito was killed while driving, in a brazen daylight shooting in Laval on May 27, 2016. Laval police were called about gunshots on St-Elzéar Boulevard and his death was confirmed at the scene.
At the time, the SQ took over the investigation because Sollecito’s death was related to organized crime. He was a reputed senior member of the Rizzuto clan.
After more than three years since his death, investigators are now trying to identify two individuals who were seen fleeing on a black motorcycle.
Police have posted several images on their website in hopes of identifying them.
Anyone with information is asked to meet police at the command post at 3535 Jean-Noël-Lavoie-Ouest (Highway 440) in Laval.
Police say tipsters can also call their hotline at 1-800-659-4264.
